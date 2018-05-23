Read online now
Length 26.6m
Year 2004

Jet

2004

Motor Yacht

Jet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Jet measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.52 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Jet has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Jet accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
speed:

40Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.52m

crew:

6

draft:

1.9m
