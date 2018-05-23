We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.6m
Year 2004
Jet
Motor Yacht
Jet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.
Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.
Design
Jet measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.52 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Admiral Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Jet has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Jet accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.