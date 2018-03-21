Jetsetter is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Dynamiq Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Jetsetter measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Jetsetter has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dynamiq Yachts.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Jetsetter also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Jetsetter has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Jetsetter has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Jetsetter accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jetsetter flies the flag of Malta.