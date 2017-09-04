Jiva
Motor Yacht
Jiva is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Jiva measures 33.91 feet in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet.
Jiva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Jiva also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Jiva is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Le Volpi, Arabella II, Ira.
Performance and Capabilities
Jiva has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Jiva has a fuel capacity of 19,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 440 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Jiva accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.