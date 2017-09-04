Jiva is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Jiva is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Jiva measures 33.91 feet in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet.

Jiva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Jiva also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Jiva is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Le Volpi, Arabella II, Ira.

Performance and Capabilities

Jiva has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Jiva has a fuel capacity of 19,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 440 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jiva accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.