JK is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Pershing and most recently refitted in 2008.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

JK measures 26.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes.

JK has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

JK also features naval architecture by Pershing.

Performance and Capabilities

JK has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

JK has a fuel capacity of 6,998 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

JK accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

