JL 110 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Ruiying Yachts in Dalian, China.

Design

JL 110 measures 33.50 metres in length and has a beam of 14.85 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Berret Racoupeau Yacht Design.

Accommodation

JL 110 accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

JL 110 has a hull NB of JL 110.