JL Seagull is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

JL Seagull measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 443 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

JL Seagull has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

JL Seagull also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

JL Seagull has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

JL Seagull is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

JL Seagull measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 443 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

JL Seagull has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

JL Seagull also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

JL Seagull has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

JL Seagull has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

JL Seagull accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

JL Seagull is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV 01.

JL Seagull is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.