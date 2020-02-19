Jo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Jo measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.97 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Jo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Jo also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Jo has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Jo has a fuel capacity of 84,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jo accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 230.

Jo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.