Joan's Ark is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Joan's Ark measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Joan's Ark has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Joan's Ark also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Joan's Ark has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Joan's Ark accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Joan's Ark has a hull NB of 95-02.