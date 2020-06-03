Read online now
Length 24.56m
Year 2004

Jody Lee

2004

Motor Yacht

Jody Lee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Jody Lee measures 24.56 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Jody Lee has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Jody Lee has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Jody Lee has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Jody Lee accommodates up to 8 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
