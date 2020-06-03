Jody Lee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Jody Lee measures 24.56 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Jody Lee has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Jody Lee has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Jody Lee has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Jody Lee accommodates up to 8 guests .