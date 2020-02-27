Johanna is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Johanna measures 41.94 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.27 feet and a beam of 9.05 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Johanna also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Johanna is a semi-custom Crystal 140' model.

Crystal 140’ truly is one-of-a-kind, she has been built in 2010 at the Benetti shipyard in Viareggio. The relationship with the sea and the outdoors are the concepts underlying the inspiration for this yacht.

Other yachts based on this Crystal 140' semi-custom model include: Soy Amor, Skyler.

Performance and Capabilities

Johanna has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Johanna accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Johanna has a hull NB of 140/01.