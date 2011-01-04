Johnson 80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Johnson 80 measures 24.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Karen Lynn Interior Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Johnson 80 has a top speed of 25.00 knots.

Johnson 80 has a fuel capacity of 7,273 litres, and a water capacity of 1,454 litres.

Accommodation

Johnson 80 accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.