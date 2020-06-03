Joke is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Joke measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Joke has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Joke also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Joke has a top speed of 26.8 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Joke is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Joke measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Joke has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Joke also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Joke has a top speed of 26.8 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Joke has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Joke accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.