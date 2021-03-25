Joker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Joker measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Joker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Joker also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Joker has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Joker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Joker measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Joker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Joker also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Joker has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Joker has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Joker has a hull NB of 34/11.