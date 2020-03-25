Joker I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Joker I measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.73 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 67 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Joker I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Joker I has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Joker I has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Joker I accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Joker I flies the flag of Panama.