Jongert 2900M is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Jongert Yachts in Wieringermeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Jongert 2900M measures 29.77 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.05 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Jongert 2900M has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Jongert 2900M also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Model

Jongert 2900M is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Jongert 2900M has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines

Jongert 2900M has a fuel capacity of 7,720 litres, and a water capacity of 3,300 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jongert 2900M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jongert 2900M is MCA compliant

Jongert 2900M is a Class 2 Classed to Germanischer LLoyd class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.