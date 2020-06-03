Joseph Conrad is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheveningensale and most recently refitted in 2004.

Joseph Conrad is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1916 by Scheveningensale and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Joseph Conrad measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Joseph Conrad has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scheveningensche Scheepsbouw Mij.

Joseph Conrad also features naval architecture by G & S Boats and Elvstrom Sobstad.

Performance and Capabilities

Joseph Conrad has a top speed of 9.50 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Joseph Conrad has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Joseph Conrad accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Joseph Conrad flies the flag of Germany.