Journey On is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Journey On measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet.

Journey On has an aluminium hull.

Journey On also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Journey On has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Journey On accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Journey On flies the flag of the USA.