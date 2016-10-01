Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Joy measures 70.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Joy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.

Joy also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Joy has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Joy has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Joy accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Joy has a hull NB of 812.

Joy flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.