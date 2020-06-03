Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts .

Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Joy measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.

Joy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Joy also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Joy has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Joy has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Joy has a hull NB of 138.