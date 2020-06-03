We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Joy
2008|
Motor Yacht
Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Joy measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.
Joy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Joy also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Joy has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Joy has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Joy has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Other Specifications
Joy has a hull NB of 138.