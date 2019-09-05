Joy Ride is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Joy Ride measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Joy Ride has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.

Joy Ride also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Joy Ride has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Joy Ride is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Joy Ride measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Joy Ride has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.

Joy Ride also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Joy Ride has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Joy Ride has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Joy Ride accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Joy Ride has a hull NB of 100/01.

Joy Ride is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.