This pedigree American build was delivered by Burger Boat in 2004 as 'Best N Show'.

Vertical windows help this compact tri-deck pack a lot of living space into a 94-foot package. A proud, high bow and substantial enclosed side decks drawn specifically to keep the owner's beloved dogs on board give a handsome, crisp look. Inside, the modem, tailored decor sets off a staggeringly complex joinery package designed by Patrick Knowles that lets rosewood, burls and silver leaf command equal attention with exciting commissioned art pieces.