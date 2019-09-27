Read online now
Length 28.71m
Year 2004

Joy Star

2004

Motor Yacht

This pedigree American build was delivered by Burger Boat in 2004 as 'Best N Show'.

Vertical windows help this compact tri-deck pack a lot of living space into a 94-foot package. A proud, high bow and substantial enclosed side decks drawn specifically to keep the owner's beloved dogs on board give a handsome, crisp look. Inside, the modem, tailored decor sets off a staggeringly complex joinery package designed by Patrick Knowles that lets rosewood, burls and silver leaf command equal attention with exciting commissioned art pieces.

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

20Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.2m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
