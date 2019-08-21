Joyette is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1907 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Joyette measures 32.3 feet in length and has a beam of 5.18 feet.

Joyette has a teak on oak hull with a teak superstructure.

Joyette also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Joyette has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Joyette has a fuel capacity of 1,818 litres.

Accommodation

Joyette accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Joyette has a hull NB of 176.