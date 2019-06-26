JoyMe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Philip Zepter Yachts, in Croatia.

Design

JoyMe measures 49.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.55 feet and a beam of 9.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 620 tonnes.

JoyMe has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Marijana Radovic.

JoyMe also features naval architecture by Srdjan Djakovic.

Performance and Capabilities

JoyMe has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

JoyMe has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 48,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

JoyMe accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

JoyMe has a hull NB of 556.

JoyMe flies the flag of Croatia.