Length 49.91m
Year 2011
JoyMe
2011|
Motor Yacht
JoyMe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Philip Zepter Yachts, in Croatia.
Design
JoyMe measures 49.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.55 feet and a beam of 9.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 620 tonnes.
JoyMe has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Marijana Radovic.
JoyMe also features naval architecture by Srdjan Djakovic.
Performance and Capabilities
JoyMe has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.
JoyMe has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 48,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
JoyMe accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
JoyMe has a hull NB of 556.
JoyMe flies the flag of Croatia.