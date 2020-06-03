Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 52.9m
Year 2000

JR Navigator

2000

|

Motor Yacht

JR Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Freeport Shipbuilding.

Design

JR Navigator measures 52.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 9.8 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

JR Navigator has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

JR Navigator has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

JR Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Freeport Shipbuilding.

Design

JR Navigator measures 52.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 9.8 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

JR Navigator has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

JR Navigator has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

JR Navigator has a fuel capacity of 197,577 litres.

Accommodation

JR Navigator accommodates up to 2 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

2
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

9.8m

crew:

24

draft:

2.1m
Other Freeport Shipbuilding yacht
Featured Events