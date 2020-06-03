We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
JR Navigator
2000|
Motor Yacht
JR Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Freeport Shipbuilding.
Design
JR Navigator measures 52.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 9.8 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.
JR Navigator has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
JR Navigator has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
JR Navigator has a fuel capacity of 197,577 litres.
Accommodation
JR Navigator accommodates up to 2 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.