Jubilee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Jubilee measures 110.00 metres in length and has a beam of 16.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 4,200 tonnes.

Jubilee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lobanov Design.

Her interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Jubilee also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Jubilee has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jubilee accommodates up to 30 guests in 15 cabins. She also houses room for up to 39 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jubilee has a hull NB of Y714.