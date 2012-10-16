Julie Marie is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Julie Marie measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Julie Marie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Julie Marie also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Julie Marie is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Julie Marie measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Julie Marie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Julie Marie also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Julie Marie has a fuel capacity of 2,480 litres, and a water capacity of 1,520 litres.

Accommodation

Julie Marie accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Julie Marie has a hull NB of 100-203.