Juneluck
1992|
Motor Yacht
Juneluck is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Codecasa.
Design
Juneluck measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.
Juneluck has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Juneluck also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Juneluck has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Juneluck has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.
Accommodation
Juneluck accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Juneluck has a hull NB of F.57.