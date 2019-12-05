Juneluck is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Codecasa.

Juneluck is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Codecasa.

Design

Juneluck measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Juneluck has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Juneluck also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Juneluck has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Juneluck has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Accommodation

Juneluck accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Juneluck has a hull NB of F.57.