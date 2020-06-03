Jupiter is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Cantiere Ferri, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Jupiter measures 31.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Jupiter has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Giorgetti e Magrini.

Jupiter has a top speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Jupiter accommodates up to 5 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jupiter flies the flag of the United Kingdom.