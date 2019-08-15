Just Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ares Marine and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Just Enough measures 42.67 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ares Marine.

Just Enough has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Just Enough has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Just Enough accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.