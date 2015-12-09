Just J's is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Just J's is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Just J's measures 36.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Just J's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Just J's also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Just J's is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, The Snapper, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Just J's has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.