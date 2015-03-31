Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Just J's measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Just J's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Just J's also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design and Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Just J's has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.