Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.01m
Year 2006

Just J's

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Just J's measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Just J's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Just J's also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design and Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Just J's measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Just J's has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Just J's also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design and Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Just J's has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.3m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News