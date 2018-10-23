Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Hakvoort Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Design

Just J's measures 61.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.37 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet.

Just J's has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Just J's also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Just J's has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Just J's accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Just J's has a hull NB of YN248.