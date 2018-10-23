Length 61m
Year 2015
Just J's
2015|
Motor Yacht
Just J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Hakvoort Shipyard, in the Netherlands.
Design
Just J's measures 61.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.37 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet.
Just J's has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.
Just J's also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Just J's has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Just J's accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.
Other Specifications
Just J's has a hull NB of YN248.