Just Lucky II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2007.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Just Lucky II measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Just Lucky II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Just Lucky II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Just Lucky II flies the flag of st vincent .