Just Right is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Just Right measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Just Right has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Just Right has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Just Right has a fuel capacity of 32,173 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Just Right accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Just Right flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.