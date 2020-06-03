Length 29m
Year 2009
Justiniano
2009|
Sail Yacht
Justiniano is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Custom Made.
Design
Justiniano measures 29.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet.
Justiniano has a wood hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Justiniano has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Justiniano accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Justiniano flies the flag of the United States.