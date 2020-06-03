Justiniano is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Custom Made.

Design

Justiniano measures 29.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet.

Justiniano has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Justiniano has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Justiniano accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Justiniano flies the flag of the United States.