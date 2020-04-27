JW is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

JW is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

JW measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

JW has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

JW also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

JW is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

JW has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

JW has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

JW accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

JW has a hull NB of 1524.