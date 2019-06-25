K2Wind is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Wally, in France.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

K2Wind measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.05 feet and a beam of 5.85 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

K2Wind has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

K2Wind also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

K2Wind has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

K2Wind is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Wally, in France.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

K2Wind measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.05 feet and a beam of 5.85 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

K2Wind has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

K2Wind also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

K2Wind has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

K2Wind has a fuel capacity of 900 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

K2Wind accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

K2Wind is an A1 class yacht.