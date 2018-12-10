Kadimo's is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Kadimo's measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Kadimo's has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Kadimo's also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Model

Kadimo's is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Tosca, Couach 3700 Fly- 07, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Kadimo's has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kadimo's has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kadimo's has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kadimo's accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kadimo's has a hull NB of 3700.01.