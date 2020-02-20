The 55.05 metre (180’7”) custom-built Kahalani yacht was launched in 2010 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Remi Tessier interior flows through the six cabin layout - consisting of one Master, two Double and two Twin - offering ample accommodation for 11 guests in both style and comfort. Kahalani, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 7 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The low profile and sleek nature of the exterior reflect the elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 10.30 metres. Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 15 knots with a cruising speed of 12 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, with a range of 5000 nautical miles.