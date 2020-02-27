Kai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Kai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Kai measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kai has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Kai also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Kai has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kai has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kai accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kai has a hull NB of BC107.

Kai is a RINA, ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.