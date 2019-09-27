Kaijou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dominator .

Design

Kaijou measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 55 tonnes.

Kaijou has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Kaijou also features naval architecture by T4 Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaijou has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kaijou accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kaijou flies the flag of Italian.