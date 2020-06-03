Kairos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Kairos measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Kairos has a steel hull.

Other Specifications

Her exterior design is by Yavuz Mete.

Kairos has a hull NB of 39.