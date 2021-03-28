Kakawi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Marlow Yachts.

Design

Kakawi measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Kakawi also features naval architecture by Marlow Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Kakawi has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Kakawi has a fuel capacity of 18,927 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Kakawi accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.