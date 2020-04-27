Kaleen is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2016.

Kaleen is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2016.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Kaleen measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Kaleen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Westport.

Kaleen also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Kaleen is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaleen has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Kaleen has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kaleen accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kaleen has a hull NB of 1508.

Kaleen is a Germanischer Lloyd AG class yacht.