Kaleidoscope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Kaleidoscope measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 5.82 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Kaleidoscope has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaleidoscope has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Kaleidoscope has a fuel capacity of 8,896 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.

Accommodation

Kaleidoscope accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Kaleidoscope flies the flag of the USA.