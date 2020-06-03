We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Kaleidoscope
2001|
Motor Yacht
Kaleidoscope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Kaleidoscope measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 5.82 feet. She has a deck material of grp.
Kaleidoscope has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Kaleidoscope has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Kaleidoscope has a fuel capacity of 8,896 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.
Accommodation
Kaleidoscope accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Kaleidoscope flies the flag of the USA.