Kalikobass II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Tréhard Marine, in France and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Kalikobass II measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kalikobass II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Groupe Fauroux.

Her interior design is by Franck Reynaud.

Kalikobass II also features naval architecture by Groupe Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Kalikobass II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Kalikobass II has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

Accommodation

Kalikobass II accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kalikobass II is MCA compliant

Kalikobass II is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.