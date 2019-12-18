The 53.70 metre (176’2”) custom-built Kalinga yacht was launched in 1982 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Pierre Tanter interior flows through the six cabin layout - consisting of one Master, two Double and three Twin - offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Kalinga, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 13 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 1996, the sophisticated nature of the Kalinga's exterior reflect the elegance on board; offering distinctive classic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.80m metres (26’5” ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 16 knots with a cruising speed of 15 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Kalinga is capable of taking those on board across ranges of 4000 nautical miles.