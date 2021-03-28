Kalizma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1906 by Ramage & Ferguson.

Kalizma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1906 by Ramage & Ferguson.

Design

Kalizma measures 50.29 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 6.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Kalizma has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Her interior design is by Della Tecnica.

Kalizma also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Kalizma has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Kalizma has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kalizma accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.