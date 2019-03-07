Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 27.35m
Year 2017

Kalliente is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Dominator .

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Kalliente measures 27.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Kalliente has an epoxy composite hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Alberto Mancini.

Kalliente also features naval architecture by Dominator .

Model

Kalliente is a semi-custom Ilumen 28M Semi-Planing model.

Performance and Capabilities

Kalliente has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 3412 dita3500 diesel caterpillar engines .

Accommodation

Kalliente accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kalliente has a hull NB of D28-01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.72m

crew:

3

draft:

1.3m
