Length 27.35m
Year 2017
Kalliente
2017|
Motor Yacht
Kalliente is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Dominator .
Bespoke finally has a meaning.
Design
Kalliente measures 27.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Kalliente has an epoxy composite hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Alberto Mancini.
Kalliente also features naval architecture by Dominator .
Model
Kalliente is a semi-custom Ilumen 28M Semi-Planing model.
Performance and Capabilities
Kalliente has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 3412 dita3500 diesel caterpillar engines .
Accommodation
Kalliente accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kalliente has a hull NB of D28-01.