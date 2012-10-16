Length 24.83m
Year 2001
Kallima
2001|
Sail Yacht
Kallima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Kallima measures 24.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.3 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.
Kallima has a composite hull.
Kallima also features naval architecture by German Frers.
Accommodation
Kallima accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kallima is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.