Kallima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Kallima measures 24.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.3 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Kallima has a composite hull.

Kallima also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Kallima accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kallima is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.