Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 8 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.83m
Year 2001

Kallima

2001

|

Sail Yacht

Kallima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Kallima measures 24.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.3 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Kallima has a composite hull.

Kallima also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Kallima accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kallima is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.95m

crew:

3

draft:

4.3m
Other Nautor's Swan yachts
Related News